December 22, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM A SANCTUARY CITY: Denver nears ‘breaking point’ trying to deal with influx of immigrants.

Voters in Denver County broke nearly five-to-one in favor of Biden against Trump.

Gooder and harder, Denver.

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:51 pm
