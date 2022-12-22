December 22, 2022
DISPATCHES FROM A SANCTUARY CITY: Denver nears ‘breaking point’ trying to deal with influx of immigrants.
Voters in Denver County broke nearly five-to-one in favor of Biden against Trump.
Gooder and harder, Denver.
DISPATCHES FROM A SANCTUARY CITY: Denver nears ‘breaking point’ trying to deal with influx of immigrants.
Voters in Denver County broke nearly five-to-one in favor of Biden against Trump.
Gooder and harder, Denver.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.