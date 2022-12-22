December 22, 2022

BREAKING: Former Top FTX Executives Plead Guilty To Federal Charges In Fraud Case.

“I’m announcing that the Southern District of New York has filed charges against Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, and Gary Wong, a co-founder of FTX, in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX’s collapse,” the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said on Wednesday night. “Both Miss Ellison and Mr. Wong have pled guilty to those charges, and they are both cooperating with the Southern District of New York.”

