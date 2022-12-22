December 22, 2022

I’M SORRY DAVE, I’M AFRAID I CAN’T ALLOW YOU TO ORDER THAT BIG MAC: No more ‘attitude at the counter:’ McDonald’s new fully-automated restaurant which is completely run by machines leaves internet divided — but do you think it’s a good idea?

McDonald’s has opened up a fully-automated restaurant in Texas, which is completely run by machines so you don’t have to speak to anyone, and it has left people on the internet divided.

The brand-new eatery, located just outside Fort Worth, uses advanced technology so that customers can order their food and receive their meal without having to interact with any humans, and while some people are excited about the idea, others find it a little creepy.

A TikToker who goes by the username @foodiemunster online recently visited the restaurant and documented the entire thing on the video-sharing app, and it launched a major debate among viewers.

The video featured a McDonald’s with no employees behind the counter. Near the entrance, stood large touch screens for people to place their orders on.