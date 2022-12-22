December 22, 2022

ED MORRISSEY: Zelensky’s pitch: “Americans gained this victory” — but we need more help. “Zelensky also wants the US to lead an escalation of sanctions against the ‘terrorist state’ that started this war for no good reason whatsoever, and the other terrorist state that’s supplying them with arms.”

For Ukraine, this is a war of national survival — Russia has been trying to stamp out Ukrainian national identity for centuries.

For the West, this is a war-by-proxy of choice — something Putin is certainly counting on, hoping to wait out our patience.