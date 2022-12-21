December 21, 2022

CRAZY TRAIN: Mike Lindell: I’m Going to Prove That the Elections In Miami/Dade County Were Rigged… By Ron DeSantis. “This is why there will never — N E V E R — be any real wins on voting integrity. Because any time we want to talk about cleaning up voter rolls so that dead people’s names aren’t on them, nor are names of people on them five or six times for their five or six previous addresses, mandatory voter ID, mail-in ballots only on request and with signature verification and a copy of a photo ID, or any of a dozen practical, vital, this-must-happen-now reforms, we have jokers like this screaming about The Kraken.”