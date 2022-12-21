December 21, 2022

FBI RELEASES PATHETIC MOVE-ALONG-NOTHING-TO-SEE-HERE RESPONSE TO #TWITTERFILES IN ATTEMPT TO COVER-UP THEIR COVER-UP. “Here’s the text:”

The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public. It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.