December 21, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Blended Scotch.

The New Hotness? Trans Scotch! J&B Whisky Goes Trans.

Of course, everyone has their favorite drink, and if you prefer something else, it is not my place to judge. And this is the 21st Century and no one is permitted to judge anything or anyone. Anyway, if you are stocking up for your Christmas party and are thinking of adding a bottle of J&B Whisky to your holiday offerings, you may want to watch the new commercial from J&B Spain:

Yes, sir, or madam, J&B Whisky is now trans. They probably wanted to add “Taste the Rainbow” to the campaign, but you know, copyright issues and …stuff. As it turns out, the grandpa in the commercial was studying the art of makeup so he could apply it to his trans grandson. Wisdom passing from one generation to another. And a Merry Christmas was had by all. I don’t know about you, but my grandpa taught me to ride a skateboard and liked to watch Hogan’s Heroes on the kitchen TV while drinking a PBR. I take my grandson to the local Highland Games and I bought him his first set of army men and gave him a sword for his birthday. In each instance, I don’t recall a trip to the makeup counter. I think I would have remembered that.