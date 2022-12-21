December 21, 2022

DAVID MARCUS: Where’s our progressive hero now? Migrant shelters are overflowing and a border crisis is about to explode — but AOC and her Democratic cohorts are AWOL.

Of course. It’s a crisis by design:

● Jared Bernstein, member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors: “One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.”

● Former Trump administration senior adviser Stephen Miller: Biden’s Immigration Plan Would “Erase America’s Nationhood.”

● “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”

Fortunately though, ABC News knows who to blame: Martha Raddatz Blames Border Crisis On Republicans Warning That Border Is Wide Open.