THANKS, WE WILL! Jon Meacham: Mock Me, But Biden Has Handled Ukraine Crisis With ‘Immense Skill.’ “Note also that in introducing Meacham at the top of the show, Mika failed to mention Meacham’s role as an occasional Biden speechwriter. She described him only as a ‘presidential historian.’ Shouldn’t that be disclosed when he’s lauding Biden’s ‘immense skill?’”