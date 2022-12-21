December 21, 2022

PAULA BOLYARD, FOR OUR VIP SUPPORTERS: You Knew the Deep State Was Bad. Did You Know It Was This Bad? “The number of federal agents is now in excess of 200,000, according to an OpentheBooks oversight report — a force larger than the U.S. Marine Corps. The investigation found that ‘One hundred three executive agencies outside of the Department of Defense spent $2.7 billion on guns, ammunition, and military-style equipment between fiscal years 2006 and 2019 (inflation adjusted). Nearly $1 billion ($944.9 million) was spent between fiscal years 2015 and 2019 alone.'”