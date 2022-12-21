December 21, 2022

COLORADO: Polis, legislature shut off the gas. “As reported last week in The Gazette, obscure new state rules complicate and potentially confound the installation of new natural gas supply lines and the extension of existing ones. The rules likely will limit expanded use of gas by raising the cost of installing gas lines in new construction, as state officials more or less admit. The idea is to price natural gas out of use.”

The actual idea is to price the middle class out of Colorado, just as the Left has done to California.