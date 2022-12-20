December 20, 2022

ROGER KIMBALL: The Deep State vs Donald Trump saga is not over.

The great comedy was that the entire charade was the work of state actors that, in various capacities, had actually fabricated the whole story. Hillary Clinton’s team had the idea, paid for the bogus “research,” while willing stooges in the media and intelligence services eagerly embraced the narrative.

As the investigations went on and one dirty actor after the next was exposed, jettisoned, then rewarded with a position at some left-wing media outlet, we thought we were slowly peeling back the onion and that, eventually, we would get to ground zero, the truth about the greatest assault on what Nancy Pelosi taught us to denominate “our democracy” in history.

But no, there was never going to be a ground zero. The point was not to “achieve closure.” It certainly wasn’t to uncover the truth. The point was the process, and the end of the process was, first of all, to destroy Trump and, beyond that, to reassert the Wizard-of-Oz-like prerogatives of the Deep State.

The January 6 Committee, illegally constituted as it was, was a continuation of that work by other means — more or less in the sense that Carl von Clausewitz had in mind when he said that war was “nichts als die Fortsetzung des politischen Verkehrs mit der Einmischung anderer Mittel.” Ever since Donald Trump glided down the escalator in Trump Tower to announce his bid for the presidency, the leviathan has been out to get him.