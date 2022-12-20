December 20, 2022

DAMN NEAR KILLED HIM: Kids’ ward evacuated after pensioner shows up at A&E with World War One bomb up his a*se.

An elderly gentleman who arrived at an Accident and Emergency centre in Toulon, France, sparked a bomb alert after doctors realise the had a First World War artillery shell lodged in his anus.

One member of hospital staff told French news site VAR-Matin that the explosive object was something of a first.

“An apple, a mango or even a can of shaving foam,” they said, “we are used to finding unusual objects inserted where they shouldn’t be. But a shell? Never!”

Once managers at the Sainte-Musse hospital realised what they were dealing with, they organised a partial evacuation of the nearby departments – in particular the children’s ward.

Hospital management confirmed that there had been “an emergency that occurred from 9pm to 11:30pm on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies.”