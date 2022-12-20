December 20, 2022

STANFORD RED-LINES THE WOKE-OMETER: Stanford Hates America: University Seeks To Eliminate The Term ‘American’ Claiming It’s ‘Harmful.’

The whole initiative is asinine, but one word, in particular, stands out among the rest.

According to Stanford University, the word ‘American’ is harmful.

Stanford would rather the term ‘U.S. Citizen’ be used because American typically refers to “people from the United States only, thereby insinuating the U.S. is the most important country in the Americas.”

In other words, Stanford, a university located in the United States, does not believe the United States is the most important country in the Americas.

Stanford not being in the camp of the United States being the best country in the world is no shock at all, but publicly stating the U.S. isn’t even the most important country in the Americas takes things to an entirely different level of wokeness that’s hard to comprehend.