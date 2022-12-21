December 21, 2022

WELL, YES: US trade chief says new tools needed to counter China’s ‘20-year distortions’ affecting global economy.

Delivering another harsh public critique of China’s trade policies, Tai said the loss of American jobs, income and manufacturing capabilities that accompanied a surge in low-priced imports from China had been “real and devastating”.

“For too long, the PRC’s unfair policies and practices undercut American prosperity, suppressed labour rights, and weakened environmental standards.”

Tai warned that Washington’s traditional trade tools to confront China, like anti-dumping countervailing duties, had not been able to prevent the “hollowing out” of many American industries critical for national security in view of Beijing’s ability to affect the global market.

“We need a new playbook on China that serves our interests,” she said.