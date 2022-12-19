December 19, 2022

TWO JOHN CLEESES IN ONE! John Cleese on How Wokeness Smothers Creativity:

Now 83, Cleese—who studied law at the University of Cambridge—has set his sights on political correctness, which he says is the enemy not only of humor but of creative thinking in all areas of human activity. “There are people sitting there who are deliberately waiting for the thrill of being offended,” he says, emphasizing the importance of paying attention to context, without which irony and sarcasm can’t be properly understood.

In a career that has spanned seven decades—and included such classic shows and movies as Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Fawlty Towers, Life of Brian, and A Fish Called Wanda—the comedian John Cleese has relentlessly satirized politics and religion while stretching the boundaries of decorum and good taste.

One of those people “deliberately waiting for the thrill of being offended?” Someone named John Cleese! John Cleese suggests best answer to Jeremy Clarkson’s problematic opinion is to ‘regulate the press.’

First, a bit of background. Jeremy Clarkson of “Top Gear” hosting fame has cultivated a reputation for himself as something of an outspoken guy who couldn’t care less about what people — particularly those who are of the left-leaning persuasion — think about him. He doesn’t care for wokeism, and if you have a problem with that, he doesn’t care about your feelings.

Anyway, Clarkson recently found himself in hot water over an opinion piece he’d written about Meghan Markle, who, along with her husband Prince Harry, is currently on a whirlwind tour pimping the Netflix documentary series about them. Anyone being honest with themselves knows that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are an absolutely insufferable couple and would serve the world far better by fading into the background or at the very least just relinquishing their microphones. They’re just effing annoying, basically. And, in Clarkson’s opinion, Markle has effectively emasculated Prince Harry.

* * * * * * * *

Here are the words that seem to be causing the most outrage:

At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when [Markle] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.

You may or may not have watched “Game of Thrones,” but chances are pretty good that you’ve at least seen memes of the scene Clarkson is referring to. Apparently some people weren’t able to make the connection[.]

* * * * * * * *

Well, for what it’s worth, Clarkson has since tweeted an apology:

But something tells us that’s not going to cut it for all the people who were upset with Clarkson. It sure doesn’t sound like it’s gonna cut it for John Cleese, who clearly believes that much more than an apology is needed to right this particular wrong: