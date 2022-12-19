December 19, 2022
TWITTER FILES PART SEVEN: The Guns Begin to Smoke.
This starts to bring it all together.
This isn’t smoking gun proof yet.
But this begins to show us where to find the smoking guns.
And it tells us that yes, the FBI deliberately ran a coordinated disinformation campaign against the people of the United States of America, and a coup against the lawful government of the United States of America that the people had elected.
And now that it’s coming out: The Cathedral Turns Torquemada On Elon Musk.