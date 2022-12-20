December 20, 2022

COLORADO: Locals in Summit County questioning wolf reintroduction after plan made public.

Right now, there’s some concern from locals in Summit County about the wolf reintroduction plan that was made public just last week. The plan is available for review on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

The proposed areas for reintroduction include two oval-shaped areas, picked for their potential to best support the reintroduction with the least amount of disturbance to the population.

Those areas include large mountain municipalities like Vail, Breckenridge, Gunnison, Montrose, Glenwood Springs, and even things as far east as Frisco.

“I don’t think that would be ideal, personally,” Tammy Rienstra said about the proposed locations Sunday.

She’s a Frisco local who voted for the measure back in 2020 but said she’s not sure how she feels about the spots they picked.

“I thought it would be further out,” Rienstra said. She was walking her pug puppy down Main Street.