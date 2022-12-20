December 20, 2022

SHRINKAGE: China’s shrinking working-age population to send ripples through global economy.

China’s working-age population, defined as those aged between 15 and 64, declined from the peak of 997 million in 2014 to 986 million last year. According to projections released by the United Nations in July, it will start declining rapidly in the 2030s and shrink by more than 60 per cent to 378 million by the end of the century.

As a result of low fertility rates and increased longevity, populations in many developed countries are both ageing and declining, and China is not alone in experiencing these profound demographic trends.

However, as the world’s population reached 8 billion on, last month some countries were better positioned demographically. India is projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country next year and age at a much slower pace for the rest of the century.