December 20, 2022

I’M EXPECTING A TRANSCEIVER-SHATTERING KABOOM: Russian Arms Manufacturer Developing Tech to Hunt Starlink Dishes.

A Russian arms manufacturer claims it can help the country’s military detect and bombard Starlink satellite dishes, which have been crucial to the defense effort in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, a mysterious company called Sestroretsk Arms Factory published a website(Opens in a new window) that debuted the “Borshchevik” or “hogweed” system, which is designed to locate Starlink dishes at a distance of up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

The technology can supposedly pinpoint a Starlink dish within 5 to 60 meters (16 to 196 feet) of its actual location. In addition, it can be fitted on top of a moving vehicle, allowing it to detect Starlink activity across the front lines on a battlefield.