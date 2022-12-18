December 18, 2022

CNN PUNDITS UPSET THEY WEREN’T HANDED TWITTER FILES:

The Twitter files have been a series of reports made by Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Michael Shellenberger, detailing the behind-the-scenes conversations at Twitter over several years concerning the company’s efforts towards censorship and information suppression.

The files have shown that previous Twitter leadership, including CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey as well as Vijaya Gadde, former Twitter lead counsel, lied about shadow-banning conservative voices for years. The files have revealed the deliberate efforts to censor stories around Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” and have detailed how Twitter executives, especially former head of Twitter Trust and Safety Yoel Roth, devised a justification to ban the sitting president.

“I think the problem here though is that Elon Musk is effectively serving as a gatekeeper for this information. He is not giving it to newsrooms. He is giving it to handpicked journalists who are then agreeing to the condition or at least one condition of tweeting out the files instead of posting the news stories,” Darcy said.

“That’s not the spirit of free speech,” Lemon replied.