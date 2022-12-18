December 18, 2022

ELON MUSK SUSPENDS LEFTIST TAYLOR LORENZ FROM TWITTER: ‘Such Shameful Behavior Will Not Be Tolerated.’

On Friday, Musk responded to a tweet from Ariadna Jacob, who wrote: “I’m not famous and I wasn’t a public figure either when Taylor Lorenz asked for my address, said it wasn’t for publication and then proceeded to dox me in the NYT with the address she had assured me she wasn’t going to publish. The article was shared many x on Twitter.”

Musk responded to the tweet: “Such shameful behavior will not be tolerated going forward.”

While many conservatives typically oppose online censorship, it seemed as though there was a near-unanimous consensus from the right side of the political spectrum that this was not a typical censorship case.

Podcast host Tim Pool tweeted: “Taylor Lorenz finally got suspended for all the awful things she’s done.”

“Banning Taylor Lorenz is the best thing Elon Musk has done for this website,” said digital strategist Caleb Hull.