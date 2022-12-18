December 18, 2022
TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden slings ‘anti-Irish’ words, claims to be Italian in gaffe-ridden speech.
A befuddled President Biden casually maligned the Irish while botching his wife’s family history during a gaffe-filled appearance in Delaware on Friday.
“I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” Biden inexplicably said as he greeted 102-year-old World War II veteran Ray Firmani during a town hall on veterans’ benefits in New Castle, Del.
“I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter,” Biden continued. “So, you know, I got a little Italian in me now, you know?”
The audience of military veterans and federal officials received the off-script comments in puzzled silence — but critics on Twitter took comic umbrage at the ethnic slur.
Earlier: Biden Report Card: Joe concedes he’s ‘f***ing old.’