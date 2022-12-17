December 17, 2022

NEWS YOU CAN USE: What’s Really Behind the Left’s Mad Rush to Legitimize P3dophilia.

This junk didn’t START during the pandemic – that’s when it was DISCOVERED by parents who looked over their kids’ shoulders and were horrified to discover what was on those remote-learning screens. Kids were hit with years of sexual and political indoctrination before that.

Outraged parents who formed grassroots pushback movements were stunned to discover huge batteries of political artillery were already pointed at their scrappy little bands. They realized they were belatedly joining a battle that was long in progress – nearly over, in fact.

Sexualizing children is important to the Left because it separates them from their parents. As we’ve finally been discovering, thanks to some courageous samizdat citizen reporting, sexual indoctrinators in schools almost invariably tell the kids NOT to talk with their parents.

That’s not just to prevent outraged parents from banding together and putting a stop to this offensive garbage. It’s psych warfare, deliberately alienating kids from parents, tradition, and community. Statist control is rebranded as a cool secret club kids are pressured to join.