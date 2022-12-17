December 17, 2022
TWITTER FILES PART SIX REVEALS FBI’S TIES TO TECH GIANT: ‘AS IF IT WERE A SUBSIDIARY.’
“The #TwitterFiles are revealing more every day about how the government collects, analyzes, and flags your social media content. Twitter’s contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive, as if it were a subsidiary,” Taibbi began the thread on Friday. “Between January 2020 and November 2022, there were over 150 emails between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth… a surprisingly high number are requests by the FBI for Twitter to take action on election misinformation, even involving joke tweets from low-follower accounts.”
Taibbi highlighted the FBI’s social media task force established after the 2016 presidential election to monitor foreign interference prominently featured in the Twitter Files.
“Do agencies like FBI and DHS do in-house flagging work themselves, or farm it out? ‘You have to prove to me that inside the f—ing government you can do any kind of massive data or AI search,’ says one former intelligence officer,” Taibbi wrote.
But why are these stories being dumped by Musk’s hand-picked journalists on the weekend? As Ace of Spades notes, “Of course he drops it late Friday afternoon, again. So… the media has an easier time ignoring it — bury news you don’t want covered with a Friday evening dump — and the only people who care about it, conservatives, have to blog about it Friday night. Yeah, let’s never hold this for Monday morning, ever. Not even a single time.”