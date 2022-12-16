December 16, 2022

THE STIG LOSES HIS CAR KEYS: NBC News Suspends Reporter Ben Collins Over His Elon Musk Coverage.

NBC News temporarily suspended senior reporter Ben Collins for his “editorially inappropriate” coverage of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, according to the new publication Semafor.

Collins is temporarily prohibited from going on the airwaves of NBC News and MSNBC for his outward dissaproval of Musk and the tech magnate’s actions, Semafor reported, citing anonymous sources. Collins covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for NBC News.

The reporter also lamented Musk’s release of the “Twitter Files” through Rolling Stone contributing editor Matt Taibbi, which intended to disclose the social media company’s suppression of the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Collins’ suspension is due to the reporter’s coverage of Musk earlier in December, according to Semafor.

“Imagine throwing it all away to do PR work for the richest person in the world,” NBC reporter Ben Collins tweeted. “Humiliating shit. Speak* truth** to*** power.”