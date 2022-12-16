December 16, 2022

THE LEFT-WING JOURNALISTS ELON MUSK SUSPENDED FROM TWITTER GOT WHAT THEY DESERVED:

There can be only one reason to promote or retweet real-time location information about a person or their family: You hope something bad happens to them. You hope someone acts on it. In this case, these reporters were amplifying a Twitter account that was posting location data about Musk’s private jet, and doing so on the heels of a disturbing incident in Los Angeles involving a stalker targeting a car that was carrying Musk’s toddler son.

In other words, the media elite who for years absurdly claimed that “speech is violence” actually engaged in the promotion of violence and got caught doing it — and we’re supposed to feel bad for them? I don’t think so.

Media leftists who for years have demanded online censorship of conservatives, don’t care at all about free speech, and in fact actively work to quash it however they can are suddenly alarmed at Musk silencing their own?

To quote Sen. Tom Cotton’s recent remark to the woke CEO of Kroger, a company that fired Christian employees for not endorsing the grocery chain’s LGBT advocacy but now wants Republican help with a proposed merger: “I’m sorry that’s happening to you. Best of luck.”