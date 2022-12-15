«
»

December 15, 2022

TONIGHT ELON SETTLES ALL FAMILY BUSINESS:

Cue lefty meltdown while people guess why Twitter suspended Aaron Rupar. (Permanently?)

Well DAMN! Many OTHER lefty accounts (including Keith Olbermann) have been suspended.

Huge Suspension Drops on Twitter, Liberal Meltdown in Progress.

GMTA:

Elon Musk Vows ‘Legal Action’ Against Trackers; Clarifies Private Jet ‘Doxxing’ Policy.

● “It appears [Rupar] shared info for a website for ElonJets that was banned for doxxing, good riddance.”

● Taylor Lorenz locks down her Twitter account.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:14 pm
