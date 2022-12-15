December 15, 2022

TONIGHT ELON SETTLES ALL FAMILY BUSINESS:

● Cue lefty meltdown while people guess why Twitter suspended Aaron Rupar. (Permanently?)

● Well DAMN! Many OTHER lefty accounts (including Keith Olbermann) have been suspended.

● Huge Suspension Drops on Twitter, Liberal Meltdown in Progress.

● GMTA:

● Elon Musk Vows ‘Legal Action’ Against Trackers; Clarifies Private Jet ‘Doxxing’ Policy.

● “It appears [Rupar] shared info for a website for ElonJets that was banned for doxxing, good riddance.”

● Taylor Lorenz locks down her Twitter account.