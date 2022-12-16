December 16, 2022

THIS IS SILLY: Trump’s new NFT collection is already losing value in the secondary market.

THIS IS IMPORTANT: Trump vows if elected to crack down on left-wing censorship, reclaim free speech in America.

In the first policy-related announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign, Mr. Trump vowed to sign an executive order after being elected that would ban the federal government from “colluding” with groups that impede free speech and ban federal taxpayer dollars from being spent on government-led efforts to label speech as misinformation or disinformation.

He promised to fire federal employees who have tried to censor “lawful speech” and block federal funds from going to universities that wrongfully curtail speech.