ELON TURNS TABLES, DROPS VIDEO OF ‘CRAZY STALKER’ WHO LOOKS LIKE ANTIFA: “The video posted by Musk on his Twitter account now has 8.4 million views as of this writing. Chances this guy gets nailed soon if he hasn’t been already? I’m going to guess that he isn’t going to last out the day without being identified. The real question, if this is in California, is whether this guy will suffer any consequences at all for his actions.”