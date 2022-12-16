December 16, 2022

GIVE THE GIFT OF ANTI-COMMUNISM: I was thinking about my 7th teacher today. God bless Mrs. Naoma O’Neill. One day out of the blue she insisted that I read Animal Farm. I thought it sounded like a children’s book, so I was a bit skeptical. But she was adamant that this was the right book for me. If there is a 7th grader in your life, maybe it’s time for Animal Farm. And following up with The Black Book of Communism wouldn’t be a bad idea. I have a feeling there aren’t many Mrs. O’Neills teaching in the public schools anymore. You might need to fill in for them.