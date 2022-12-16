«
December 16, 2022

GIVE THE GIFT OF ANTI-COMMUNISM:  I was thinking about my 7th teacher today.  God bless Mrs. Naoma O’Neill.  One day out of the blue she insisted that I read Animal Farm.  I thought it sounded like a children’s book, so I was a bit skeptical.  But she was adamant that this was the right book for me.  If there is a 7th grader in your life, maybe it’s time for Animal Farm.  And following up with The Black Book of Communism wouldn’t be a bad idea.  I have a feeling there aren’t many Mrs. O’Neills teaching in the public schools anymore.  You might need to fill in for them.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 7:00 am
