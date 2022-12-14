December 14, 2022

ALL IN THE FAMILY: Sam Bankman-Fried’s esteemed Stanford parents face their own reckoning.

As Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried sat in a Bahamian courtroom Tuesday, the popular Stanford law professors had to be worried about more than whether their FTX founder son, Sam Bankman-Fried, will go to prison for orchestrating what a federal prosecutor described as “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”

The couple also have to be concerned about their own legal jeopardy, a criminal law expert said, given reports that they were involved, at some level, in their son’s efforts to build his allegedly fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange into a $32 billion business. They face scrutiny on multiple fronts over whether they were complicit in the alleged crimes that led to the company’s spectacular collapse.

“I can’t imagine a world where Bankman-Fried’s parents were not his financial and legal advisors,” said Matthew Barhoma, a criminal defense and appellate attorney who is based in Los Angeles.

It could get especially ugly for the couple, who are accustomed to a privileged life in high-minded academia. If prosecutors and the FBI want to play hardball, they could try to force Bankman and Fried to cooperate with the investigation and to testify against their beloved son.