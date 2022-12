I GUESS “THE CHINESE WAY” WAS TO PUT OFF THE INEVITABLE UNTIL THEY NO LONGER COULD: Covid cases explode in Beijing leaving city streets empty and daily life disrupted. “On Wednesday, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) gave up trying to keep track of all the new Covid cases, announcing it would no longer include asymptomatic infections in its daily count. It had previously reported these cases, albeit in a separate category from ‘confirmed,’ or symptomatic ones.”