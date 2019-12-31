December 14, 2022
HOW IT STARTED:
During a rally yesterday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke to a crowd in Derry, N.H., a town that many miners call home. He acknowledged the economic setbacks and job insecurity that coal miners face these days, and gave them some advice: learn to code.
According to Dave Weigel of the Washington Post, Biden said, “Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well… Anybody who can throw coal into a furnace can learn how to program, for God’s sake!”
According to Weigel, the comment was met with silence from the audience.
—“Biden tells coal miners to ‘learn to code,'” The Hill, December 31st, 2019.
How it’s going: Expect coding class enrollment surge following WaPo publisher’s announcement that layoffs are coming.
None of these people give a single shit that their preferred policies result in countless jobs lost in the oil and coal industries. https://t.co/Gb4RCjNWTr
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 14, 2022
—Twitchy, today.