December 14, 2022

AOC’S NEW CLIMATE FILM HITS ICEBERG, SINKS INTO THE ABYSS:

“To The End” made an average of $80 per screening. AOC has her fans but, apparently, all of them have seen her act and the rest of America isn’t interested. Even if she had a point, releasing a film at the start of a cold winter while you claim the earth is burning up seems, well, ill-timed. I spent two minutes of my time, bringing you this “review.” It’s two minutes I won’t get back.

Obviously, AOC’s most die-hard fans won’t increase their carbon footprint by driving to movie theaters. But why was the film made in the first place? Major Budget Feature Films Have a Carbon Footprint of Over 3,000 Metric Tons, New Report Finds.

Environmentally speaking, the most sustainable option AOC could have taken was to make no film at all. Why does she hate Gaia so?