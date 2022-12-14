December 14, 2022

#FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried denied $250K cash bail offer after begging judge to be let loose over vegan diet, ADD.

Fallen FTX mogul Sam Bankman-Fried brought up his vegan diet and apparent ADD diagnosis as he begged a Bahamas judge to let him out of jail on Tuesday — with his attorney proposing a $250,000 cash bail to no avail, according to reports.

A magistrate judge in the Bahamas denied bail for the 30-year-old accused crypto crook, who lowered his head and hugged his parents, both Stanford professors, following the decision.

It came after a lengthy hearing — Bankman-Fried’s first in-person public appearance since his arrest in the Bahamas on Monday and the stunning collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange.