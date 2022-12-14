December 14, 2022
#FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried denied $250K cash bail offer after begging judge to be let loose over vegan diet, ADD.
Fallen FTX mogul Sam Bankman-Fried brought up his vegan diet and apparent ADD diagnosis as he begged a Bahamas judge to let him out of jail on Tuesday — with his attorney proposing a $250,000 cash bail to no avail, according to reports.
A magistrate judge in the Bahamas denied bail for the 30-year-old accused crypto crook, who lowered his head and hugged his parents, both Stanford professors, following the decision.
It came after a lengthy hearing — Bankman-Fried’s first in-person public appearance since his arrest in the Bahamas on Monday and the stunning collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange.
Also at the same hearing: Bankman-Fried’s parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says. “During the proceedings, Bankman-Fried’s mother Barbara Fried laughed when her son was called a ‘fugitive,’ according to CoinDesk’s report, which described his parents as showing both ‘dejection and defiance.’ She also ‘clenched her jaw and chewed on the frames of her glasses,’ per the Times. His father, Joseph Bankman, ‘occasionally put his fingers in his ears as if to drown out the sound of the proceedings,’ per CoinDesk.”
Interesting courtroom behavior from a pair of Stanford law professors.