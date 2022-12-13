«
December 13, 2022

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BLOG: Dispatches From The War Against Child Genital Mutilation. “The mad enthusiasm for transexism is going to be as inexplicable to future generations as pet rocks or healing crystals.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:45 pm
