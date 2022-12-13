December 13, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Fascists’ Musk Meltdown Is the Perfect Finish for 2022. “The narrative from the leftists thus far has been that Musk doesn’t know what he’s doing and that his purging of the leftist idiots will ruin the company. The ‘Musk is an idiot’ thing is my favorite part of that. The guy builds rockets for breakfast but multi-pronouned Jezzmina who used to be an HR assistant at Twitter thinks she knows more than he does. Twitter is actually humming along under Musk. The fun is back. Accounts that never should have been banned are active again. The traffic is great. In fact, almost NONE of what the left says is happening is actually happening. As I said in a recent podcast, they’re experiencing a collective psychotic break.”