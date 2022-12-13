December 13, 2022

A LONG, COLD WINTER: Ukrainian Military Is Targeting Russian Fuel Supply Lines As Winter Approaches. “The lifeblood of any modern army is diesel fuel. Diesel fuel is used in most military vehicles as well as in the generators that provide electricity to command posts and living facilities. Accordingly, the Russian military has required a steady flow of diesel flow to their units in Ukraine to maintain combat effectiveness. With winter approaching, the Ukrainian military appears to be making a concerted effort to cut off that flow of fuel.”