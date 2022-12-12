December 12, 2022

BRAZEN SAN FRANCISCO DRUG USERS ARE CAUGHT ON CAMERA LIFTING UP MANHOLE TO RECOVER THEIR STASH IN DEMOCRAT-LED CITY:

A San Francisco resident recorded a group of drug users gathered indiscreetly around an open manhole appearing to collect hidden drugs.

In the video one of the four men was hunched over the manhole, with its cover shifted to the side, as another three stood and watched.

Older images of that same stretch of sidewalk show that in recent years it has become a destination for drug-users in the city, which is experiencing escalating issues with a fentanyl epidemic.

Data organized by the San Francisco Chronicle shows that within just one block of the manhole 24 people died from drug overdoses in 2020 and 2021.

Between January and October of this year, 501 people have died in San Francisco, according to the city’s accidental overdose report.

In 2020 fentanyl was involved in 73 percent of overdose deaths in the city.