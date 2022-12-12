December 12, 2022

ANDOR SHOWRUNNER ADMITS SHOW IS “CHASING THE AUDIENCE” AFTER EXPECTING TO HAVE A “GIGANTIC INSTANTANEOUS AUDIENCE:”

Tony Gilroy, the showrunner and creator for the most recent Star Wars series, Andor, recently admitted the show is “chasing the audience.”

Gilroy recently spoke about the show to Variety, where he was asked how he felt the show had been presented to the world.

After getting some brief clarification about the question, he answered, “I’m very pleased with what they did. The materials are great. I think I was surprised. I thought the show would go the other way, that we would have this gigantic, instantaneous audience that would just be everywhere, but that it would take forever for non-“Star Wars” people or critics or my cohort of friends to get involved in the show.”

“The opposite happened. We ended up with all this critical praise, all this deep appreciation and understanding from really surprising number of sources, and we’re chasing the audience,” he admitted.