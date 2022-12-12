December 12, 2022

IT’S OFFICIAL: Before Musk, Twitter Was the Worst-Run Tech Company in the World. “Almost unnoticed among the more salacious #TwitterFile reveals from Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Michael Shellenberger, ‘the stuff uncovered in the Twitter whistleblower report is much crazier,’ according to Twitter user Avid Halaby. Halaby did a deep dive into the newly released insider materials, and his Twitter thread shows a company that was a Rube Goldberg device of bad policies and worse execution.”