December 12, 2022

BREAKDOWN: The IEA “Net Zero by 2050” Report.

The IAE roadmap for acheiving net-zero emissions globally by 2050 includes massive spending on renewable energy, dramatic curtailing of fossil fuel use, and controversial “behavioral changes” to nudge human beings into less carbon-intensive lifestyles.

The IAE models several cases. The Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS) case includes only firm policies announced or implemented by countries. The Announced Pledges Case (APC) assumes all announced net-zero targets by countries will be fully met on time.

The Net-Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE) is the IAE’s proposed pathway to actually achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 (a 50% chance of success).