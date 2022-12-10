December 10, 2022

WELL, NOW WE KNOW WHY LIBS OF TIKTOK GOT PUT THROUGH THE WRINGER: Christopher Rufo looks at Yoel Roth’s academic publications and concludes ‘dude’s research background is wild.’

On Halloween, Elon Musk recommended that everyone on Twitter follow Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety. Conservatives asked Musk to rethink that recommendation. Roth has had some very interesting opinions about Republicans and conservatives, tweeting that “I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason,” among many others. A little more than a week later, Roth left the company, but we sure are learning a lot about the work he did at Twitter from messages on the company’s Slack channels.

We know this came up earlier, but Roth has a Ph.D. in communication, and his dissertation took a good look at the gay hook-up app Grindr. We’re cool with Roth being gay, but it’s interesting to see the works he had published before taking over Trust and Safety at Twitter.

* * * * * * * *

We don’t care if Roth is super, super gay or not, but it does make us wonder why accounts like Libs of TikTok were so heavily on the radar of the people with their fingers on the “suspend” button.

And then there’s this:



