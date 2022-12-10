December 10, 2022

REPORT: Parents of FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried not teaching at Stanford in ’23.

There’s still much to unpack about the nuclear explosion that was crypto exchange FTX, founded and run by former billionaire and “effective altruist” Sam Bankman-Fried. The 30-year-old, who’s already earned the acronym/moniker “SBF” — normally a cool accomplishment, unless you become infamous rather than famous, as is the case here — has been on an ill-advised media tour attempting to prove he isn’t a completely-over-his-head fraudster. Good luck to him on that front.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried’s parents have reportedly been (figuratively) struck by the collateral damage of their son’s reckless exploits. Bankman-Fried’s father, Joseph Bankman, has canceled the one law class he was scheduled to teach at Stanford early next year, according to the Stanford Daily. Bankman-Fried’s mother, Barbara Fried, also isn’t teaching any classes next quarter.