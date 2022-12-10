December 10, 2022

BRAVO, KYRSTEN SINEMA. YOU REPRESENT MILLIONS OF AMERICANS WHO HATE BOTH PARTIES:

This is a major blow for Democrats. But they really only have their own side to blame. Sinema votes reliably center-Left on everything from abortion to immigration to LGBT issues, but because she has centrist views on economics, opposing tax hikes, for example, the far Left has viciously harassed her.

Protesters at Arizona State University even followed her into the women’s bathroom and screamed at her, reportedly breaking the law. More broadly, she has faced vitriolic criticism and attacks for positions that until very recently were mainstream among Democrats, such as maintaining the Senate filibuster.

Is it any wonder she’s leaving a party that has treated her so poorly?

There will, unfortunately, be serious downsides to Sinema’s move.