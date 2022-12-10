December 10, 2022

REPUBLICANS POUNCE! GOP Jump On Biden Official Sam Brinton’s 2nd Theft Allegation—Blames ‘Wokeness’ For Their [sic] Hire.

Evergreen:

Related: “Sam Brinton, A Fraud Our Media Helped Create.”

They won’t do better, because too many of them regard their job as nurturing, confirming, and advancing a Narrative. Some decades from now, people will look back at this insane time in American history, and wonder how so many important institutions failed, and bankrupted their own authority. It will be interesting to see which, if any, major media outlets look into Brinton’s past in light of his felony theft arrest. Or will this too just go down the memory hole?