December 10, 2022

FAFO: Elon Musk Pulls a Reagan vs. Air Traffic Controllers Move by Firing Janitors Protesting at Twitter.

It’s a Reaganesque move, showing that Musk has little to no time to waste on these matters as he deals with severe internal issues, namely how a former FBI official scrubbed internal documents detailing how Twitter censored the Hunter Biden laptop story. This person, James Baker, was formerly with the FBI’s general counsel. Before his role was discovered, Baker was Twitter’s deputy general counsel, and Musk fired him on Tuesday.

Mr. Baker was revealed to be part of the group reviewing the files about the social media giant’s Hunter Biden protocols, the first batch of which was reported by former Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi last Friday. Baker was one of the main stooges who kept the Russian collusion hoax alive within the walls of the DOJ.