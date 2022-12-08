December 8, 2022

STOPPED CLOCK: Holy Cow! Whoopi Goldberg Defends Blazing Saddles.

The hosts of “The View” launched into a debate about how classic comedies are aging in 2022 — a topic inspired by Mindy Kaling’s recent comment that “The Office” is “so inappropriate now” and could never be made today.

Goldberg argued the 1974 Mel Brooks flick “Blazing Saddles” “deals with racism by coming at it right, straight, out front, making you think and laugh about it — because, listen, it’s not just racism, it’s all the ‘-isms.’ He hits all the ‘-isms.’”

(…)‘Blazing Saddles,’ because it’s a great comedy, would still go over today — there are a lot of comedies that are not good, OK? We’re just going to say that — that’s not one of them. ‘Blazing Saddles’ is one of the greatest because it hits everybody,” Goldberg insisted.

““Leave my ‘Blazing Saddles’ alone. Don’t make me come for you,” Goldberg quipped at the end of the segment.”