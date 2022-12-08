December 8, 2022
NICE FELLA: Meet the Merchant of Death, Viktor Bout. “This is the guy Presidentish Joe Biden just sprung from prison in exchange for a basketball player stupid enough to bring her personal stash of drugs into a country like Russia.”
